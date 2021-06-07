Adjudicator entitled to fees incurred even where he had wrongly resigned (Davies & Davies v Steve Ward Services)

Article summary

Construction analysis: In a claim brought by an adjudicator against the referring party in respect of unpaid fees, the court held that the adjudicator was entitled to payment for fees incurred notwithstanding the fact that he resigned and did not deliver a decision. The court held that, on the construction of the adjudicator’s terms which entitled him to payment of fees absent any bad faith, the adjudicator was entitled to their fee even if their resignation was based on an erroneous view that he lacked jurisdiction to determine the dispute. The court held that the adjudicator’s conduct did not amount to bad faith, and that a clause entitling the adjudicator to retain fees incurred otherwise than in respect of bad faith was not ‘unreasonable’ for the purposes of the Unfair Contract Terms Act 1977 (UCTA 1977). Written by Ryan Turner, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or to read the full analysis.