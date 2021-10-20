LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Issues in construction contracts / Insolvency in construction

Legal News

Adjudication enforcement by insolvent company requires final determination of claims and cross-claims (John Doyle Construction Ltd v Erith Contractors Ltd)

Published on: 20 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adjudication enforcement by insolvent company requires final determination of claims and cross-claims (John Doyle Construction Ltd v Erith Contractors Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Deciding in favour of the respondent on three grounds of appeal relating to security offered by the insolvent appellant, the Court of Appeal addressed a wider point in obiter remarks. The issue was whether a company in liquidation, with an adjudication decision on its final account in its favour, but facing a continuing set-off and counterclaim, is entitled to summary judgment at all. Both Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Lewison explained that it is not. The Supreme Court in Bresco Electrical Services Ltd (in liquidation) v Michael J Lonsdale (Electrical) Ltd had made it clear that a company in liquidation was entitled to commence and pursue an adjudication, and that to do so was not a futile exercise. The Court of Appeal remarks explain that the enforcement of an adjudication award in that situation requires final determination of all claims and cross-claims between the parties. As a result, adjudication is less likely to be a useful mechanism for liquidators to pursue recoveries in construction disputes. Written by Chris Laughton, partner at Mercer & Hole. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents