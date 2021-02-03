Sign-in Help
Adjudication condition precedent to litigation or arbitration under NEC3 contract subject to Option W2 (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)

Published on: 03 February 2021
Updated on: 03 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Adjudication condition precedent to litigation or arbitration under NEC3 contract subject to Option W2 (Fraserburgh Harbour v McLaughlin & Harvey)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • The parties’ arguments
  • What did the court decide?
  • Interpretation of clause W2.4
  • Effect of the contractual bar
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session found that clause W2.4(1), contained in Option W2 of the NEC3 Engineering and Construction Contract, operates as a contractual bar on a party seeking determination of a dispute in court or arbitration, unless the dispute has first been determined by an adjudicator. The court therefore would only have jurisdiction to consider limited, ancillary matters, if a party raised a court action without having referred the underlying dispute to adjudication. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

