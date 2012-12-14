Sign-in Help
Addressing the question of addressees

Published on: 14 December 2012
Competition analysis: A party must be an addressee of a European Commission decision in order to claim damages before the Competition Appeal Tribunal resulting from illegal cartel activity. Charles Whiddington, a partner in the competition team at Field Fisher Waterhouse, considers the issues raised by the case. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

