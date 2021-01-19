Sign-in Help
Additional parties joined to AA 1996, s 67 proceedings (Republic of Uganda v Rift Valley Railways (Uganda))

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
  • Additional parties joined to AA 1996, s 67 proceedings (Republic of Uganda v Rift Valley Railways (Uganda))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Mrs Justice Cockerill in the Commercial Court granted an application, made pursuant to CPR 19.2, to join the defendant’s direct and indirect parent entities (the shareholders) to proceedings brought by the claimant state under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) to challenge an arbitral decision on grounds of lack of substantive jurisdiction. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

