Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Adapting arbitration to a changing world—reflecting on the 2021 QMUL/White & Case International Arbitration Survey report

Published on: 30 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Introduction
  • Current choices and future adaptations
  • Diversity on arbitral tribunals
  • Use of technology
  • Sustainability
  • Information security
  • Representativeness of the survey
  • Topics for the next survey
    More...

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Jess Foley, senior associate, and Julia Czaplinska-Pakowska, trainee at CMS offer their analysis of the report published on the International Arbitration Survey 2021: ‘Adapting Arbitration to a Changing World’ (the 2021 Survey Report) conducted by the School of International Arbitration at Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) and White & Case LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

