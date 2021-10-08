Activist investors aim at UK insurers in pandemic rebound

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: Historically, aggressive shareholder activism has been relatively rare for UK financial institutions. This is in part due to the heavy UK regulatory framework which gives financial institutions a layer of protection, including requiring regulatory ‘change in control’ approval for one investor acquiring or increasing control of a UK bank or insurer or when acting in concert with other investors to aggregate holdings above certain thresholds. Fergus Grady, senior associate at Clifford Chance considers how in recent years there has been a notable increase in the number of campaigns made by activist investors across all industries, with insurers undoubtedly a current area of focus. or to read the full analysis.