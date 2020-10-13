Acquisition of property by local authority—whether held on resulting, constructive or charitable trust (London Borough of Brent v Johnson)

Article summary

Property analysis: Local residents (who had established a community co-operative in the early 1980s which had been seminal in avoiding the rioting seen in other inner-city areas) claimed that the local authority’s acquisition of a former bus depot had been on trust. The court rejected the claims, noting in particular that the acquisition by a local authority of property which it intended to use for purposes which were charitable did not automatically lead to the conclusion that the local authority held the property on a charitable trust. What was needed was evidence of an intention to create a trust. Written by Matthew Smith, barrister, at Maitland Chambers. or to read the full analysis.