Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Estoppel—common law and equitable

Acquisition of property by local authority—whether held on resulting, constructive or charitable trust (London Borough of Brent v Johnson)

Published on: 13 October 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Acquisition of property by local authority—whether held on resulting, constructive or charitable trust (London Borough of Brent v Johnson)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: Local residents (who had established a community co-operative in the early 1980s which had been seminal in avoiding the rioting seen in other inner-city areas) claimed that the local authority’s acquisition of a former bus depot had been on trust. The court rejected the claims, noting in particular that the acquisition by a local authority of property which it intended to use for purposes which were charitable did not automatically lead to the conclusion that the local authority held the property on a charitable trust. What was needed was evidence of an intention to create a trust. Written by Matthew Smith, barrister, at Maitland Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

