Accusation of ‘rogue journalism’ is defamatory at common law (Ware v French)

TMT analysis: This was a preliminary hearing on meaning in a libel action over an article calling BBC reporter John Ware's Panorama programme into anti-Semitism in the Labour Party 'rogue journalism'. The judge acknowledged that the article was a 'work of political journalism on an important issue of public interest', but found that Mr French, the defendant, 'went beyond merely expressing opinions and entered the territory of accusing Mr Ware of deliberate wrongdoing in selectively presenting one side of the story on the national broadcaster (a body with well-known duties of impartiality)'. The judge accepted that while political speech does not require special rules of interpretation, a political context nevertheless has an impact on the way in which the question of meaning must be approached. Reasonable readers understand that political discourse is often passionate and is not as precise as, say, financial journalism. There is a particular need therefore to avoid over-analysis when determining the meaning of political speech. Written by Phil Hartley, senior legal adviser at Schillings International LLP.