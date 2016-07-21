Accrued holiday pay due on retirement unless on garden leave and not sick (News, 21 July 2016)

Article summary

The fact that a worker terminates, at his own request, the employment relationship (eg by retirement) has no bearing on his entitlement to receive, where appropriate, an allowance in lieu of the paid annual leave provided for by the Working Time Directive that he could not use up before the end of his employment relationship. However, a worker who, pursuant to an agreement with his employer, while continuing to receive his salary, is required not to report to his place of work during a specified period preceding his retirement (eg is taking an agreed period of garden leave), is not entitled, should the case arise, to an allowance in lieu of that paid annual leave not taken during this period, unless it was owing to sickness that he could not use up that entitlement. ECJ: Maschek v Magistratsdirektion der Stadt Wien - Personalstelle Wiener Stadtwerke. or to read the full analysis.