Accountants did not have duty of care to clients for failed tax schemes (Knights v Townsend Harrison)

Published on: 28 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Knights v Townsend Harrison, the High Court dismissed a claim for damages made by the clients of an accountancy firm in respect of failed tax schemes to which the firm had introduced them. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

