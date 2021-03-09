Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Corporate disputes

Legal News

Account to be taken from misfeasant directors (Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant)

Account to be taken from misfeasant directors (Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant)
Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Account to be taken from misfeasant directors (Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that, although it was established that the directors had caused loss to the company through their misfeasance, the evidence was not sufficient to quantify that loss. Accordingly, the court directed a further account to be taken in order to resolve that question, despite the attendant delay and cost. The decision underlines the importance of office-holders bringing evidence which demonstrates the extent of the losses caused to the company by the directors, something which is often not given sufficient attention. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More