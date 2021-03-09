Account to be taken from misfeasant directors (Re Shahi Tandoori Restaurant)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court held that, although it was established that the directors had caused loss to the company through their misfeasance, the evidence was not sufficient to quantify that loss. Accordingly, the court directed a further account to be taken in order to resolve that question, despite the attendant delay and cost. The decision underlines the importance of office-holders bringing evidence which demonstrates the extent of the losses caused to the company by the directors, something which is often not given sufficient attention. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.