VAT / VAT basic principles

Accommodation provided as part of single supply of care is not excluded from exemption (The Lilias Graham Trust v HMRC)

Published on: 08 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
In The Lilias Graham Trust v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that accommodation provided by a trust was part of a single exempt supply of welfare services and not excluded from exemption by Note 7, Group 7, Schedule 9 to the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994).

