- Accidents involving e-scooters
- What is the likely outcome going to be once the government e-scooter trials end?
- How will this affect personal injury claims involving e-scooters?
- Are there any gaps or loopholes in the current claims process that require further scrutiny?
- What are the common issues that practitioners face relating to claims involving e-scooters and what should they be aware of going forwards?
- Conclusion
Article summary
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: E-scooters have become a very popular mode of transportation. No one is sure of the exact number of privately owned e-scooters in the UK, but estimates are in the range of 750,000 to over a million. With the exception of repeated extensions of the rental schemes, however, little has happened to bring about their safe integration onto the road network. That may be about to change. Written by Michael McCabe & Caroline Hall at DAC Beachcroft.
