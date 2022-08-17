LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance types / Motor vehicle and road traffic accident

Legal News

Accidents involving e-scooters

Published on: 17 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Accidents involving e-scooters
  • What is the likely outcome going to be once the government e-scooter trials end?
  • How will this affect personal injury claims involving e-scooters?
  • Are there any gaps or loopholes in the current claims process that require further scrutiny?
  • What are the common issues that practitioners face relating to claims involving e-scooters and what should they be aware of going forwards?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: E-scooters have become a very popular mode of transportation. No one is sure of the exact number of privately owned e-scooters in the UK, but estimates are in the range of 750,000 to over a million. With the exception of repeated extensions of the rental schemes, however, little has happened to bring about their safe integration onto the road network. That may be about to change. Written by Michael McCabe & Caroline Hall at DAC Beachcroft. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
1 Q&As