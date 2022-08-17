Accidents involving e-scooters

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: E-scooters have become a very popular mode of transportation. No one is sure of the exact number of privately owned e-scooters in the UK, but estimates are in the range of 750,000 to over a million. With the exception of repeated extensions of the rental schemes, however, little has happened to bring about their safe integration onto the road network. That may be about to change. Written by Michael McCabe & Caroline Hall at DAC Beachcroft. or to read the full analysis.