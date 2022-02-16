LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Neighbour and party wall disputes / Neighbour disputes

Legal News

Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992—court grants access order and provides useful guidance on how such applications should be approached (Prime London Holdings v Thurloe Lodge)

Published on: 16 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992—court grants access order and provides useful guidance on how such applications should be approached (Prime London Holdings v Thurloe Lodge)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The court held that it was appropriate to grant an access order under section 1 of the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992 (ANLA 1992) in a dispute between two wealthy owners of properties in South Kensington. Both properties were being extensively rebuilt and in order to re-render and repair its northern flank wall, the owner of Amberwood House (Prime) needed access to a passageway within the curtilage of Thurloe Lodge so it could erect scaffolding. The case is of interest since it is the first decision of the High Court on an application under ANLA 1992 and gives guidance about how such applications should be determined. It also gives guidance on how the term ‘residential land’ should be understood, the significance being that if the ‘dominant land’ is residential land then no consideration is payable for the right of access. Written by John de Waal QC, barrister of Gatehouse Chambers who acted for the successful claimant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and duties

ECHR, art 5(4)—rights and dutiesThe scope of article 5(4) Article 5(4) of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) provides that: 'Everyone who is deprived of his liberty by arrest or detention shall be entitled to take proceedings by which the lawfulness of his detention shall be decided

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

6 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
1 Practice notes