Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992—court grants access order and provides useful guidance on how such applications should be approached (Prime London Holdings v Thurloe Lodge)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The court held that it was appropriate to grant an access order under section 1 of the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992 (ANLA 1992) in a dispute between two wealthy owners of properties in South Kensington. Both properties were being extensively rebuilt and in order to re-render and repair its northern flank wall, the owner of Amberwood House (Prime) needed access to a passageway within the curtilage of Thurloe Lodge so it could erect scaffolding. The case is of interest since it is the first decision of the High Court on an application under ANLA 1992 and gives guidance about how such applications should be determined. It also gives guidance on how the term ‘residential land’ should be understood, the significance being that if the ‘dominant land’ is residential land then no consideration is payable for the right of access. Written by John de Waal QC, barrister of Gatehouse Chambers who acted for the successful claimant. or to read the full analysis.