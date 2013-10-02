Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Environmental information / Environmental information regulation

Legal News

Access to information and defining a 'public authority'

Access to information and defining a 'public authority'
Published on: 02 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Access to information and defining a 'public authority'
  • Original news
  • What are the main observations and proposals by the AG?
  • Could there be any unintended consequences of the AG’s proposals?
  • Is there anything surprising or unexpected in the AG’s opinion?
  • Would you say there is a trend developing in this area?

Article summary

Environment analysis: Heather Sargent, a barrister at Landmark Chambers, discusses the Advocate General’s Opinion in Fish Legal and suggests the case is better characterised as yet another example of the difficulty of defining a ‘public authority’ than as part of a developing trend. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Precedents
4 News
View More