Acas updates coronavirus (COVID-19) advice on workplace testing and vaccination

Employment analysis: On 16 March 2021 Acas updated its advice on workplace testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) and its advice on getting the coronavirus vaccine for work. There are a number of changes tending away from employers being able to require testing or vaccination, including the addition of statements that there is no law that says staff must be tested for coronavirus, or that people must have the vaccine, even if an employer would prefer someone to have it, and that it is a good idea to get legal advice.
