Legal News

Academics begin UK strikes over pension cuts

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Staff from 44 universities across the UK have begun week-long strikes over proposed pension cuts after efforts to negotiate on the plans fell through, according to a trade union representing the workers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

