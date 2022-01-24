Abuse of process prevents challenge to mortgage possession order (Read v Eastern Counties Leather Group)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court held it was an abuse of process for the claimant to allege, for the first time, that a Tomlin Order was entered into as a result of fraudulent misrepresentations when such allegations could and should have been raised in earlier proceedings. The claimant had sought to challenge the Tomlin Order in earlier proceedings by making five applications (not including unsuccessful appeals). Each had been dismissed. Mr Read had become aware of all the material facts and possible legal arguments by February 2019. Thereafter, he renegotiated the Tomlin Order twice and in November 2019 made the first of his applications. At no point did he raise the fraudulent misrepresentation allegations. His Honour Judge Russen QC concluded that the claimant’s ‘failure to raise his allegations of fraud puts him on the wrong side of Henderson v Henderson’. The claim was therefore struck out as an abuse of process. Written by Matthew Gillett, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or to read the full analysis.