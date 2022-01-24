LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Settlement / Settlement and settling disputes

Legal News

Abuse of process prevents challenge to mortgage possession order (Read v Eastern Counties Leather Group)

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Abuse of process prevents challenge to mortgage possession order (Read v Eastern Counties Leather Group)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court held it was an abuse of process for the claimant to allege, for the first time, that a Tomlin Order was entered into as a result of fraudulent misrepresentations when such allegations could and should have been raised in earlier proceedings. The claimant had sought to challenge the Tomlin Order in earlier proceedings by making five applications (not including unsuccessful appeals). Each had been dismissed. Mr Read had become aware of all the material facts and possible legal arguments by February 2019. Thereafter, he renegotiated the Tomlin Order twice and in November 2019 made the first of his applications. At no point did he raise the fraudulent misrepresentation allegations. His Honour Judge Russen QC concluded that the claimant’s ‘failure to raise his allegations of fraud puts him on the wrong side of Henderson v Henderson’. The claim was therefore struck out as an abuse of process. Written by Matthew Gillett, barrister at Lamb Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of shares

Form of transfer of sharesThere are a number of circumstances in which shares in a company may be transferred, eg upon a sale of the shares, through the transmission of the shares by operation of law (eg upon the death or bankruptcy of a shareholder), by gift or upon the enforcement of a charge. For

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
1 Precedents
2 Practice notes