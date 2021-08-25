Abuse of process by breach of undertaking not to prosecute and admissibility of material obtained by Norwich Pharmacal order (R v Jones)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In dismissing an appeal against conviction for conspiracy to defraud an insurance company (the latter acting as the private prosecutor), the Court of Appeal Criminal Division held that (1) a settlement agreement between (inter alios) the insurance company and the appellant had not amounted to an unequivocal undertaking not to prosecute her criminally, and there was no evidence that she had perceived such an undertaking or relied detrimentally upon it, accordingly the prosecution was not an abuse of process, and (2) material obtained by the prosecution pursuant to a Norwich Pharmacal order was fairly admissible against the appellant. The decision exemplifies the rigour with which the courts will observe the established high threshold for staying proceedings as an abuse of process on the basis of breach of an assurance not to prosecute⁠—since to dilute it would be contrary to the public interest in bringing suspected criminals to trial. The court also rejected an argument that incriminating evidence should have been excluded on the basis that the appellant would have resisted its disclosure in earlier proceedings if she had realised that it might be used in criminal proceedings against her, in circumstances where she had been represented by experienced solicitors throughout and that possible use of the material had always been apparent. Written by Eva Niculiu, barrister at Three Raymond Buildings. or to read the full analysis.