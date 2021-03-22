Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Transfers

Legal News

Absence of HMRC guarantee that receiving scheme was QROPS should not have been a bar to transfer

Absence of HMRC guarantee that receiving scheme was QROPS should not have been a bar to transfer
Published on: 22 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Absence of HMRC guarantee that receiving scheme was QROPS should not have been a bar to transfer
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • Administrative delays
  • Due diligence
  • Transfer refusal
  • Projected benefits
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint that a scheme unreasonably delayed making a transfer on the basis that absence of the guarantee from HMRC the receiving scheme was a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) was not a relevant factor in refusing a transfer. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Q&As
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents