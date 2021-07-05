menu-search
ABPI Code of Practice 2021—what does this mean for the pharmaceutical industry?

Published on: 05 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What is happening on 1 July 2021?
  • What events have led to this overhaul of the Code of Practice?
  • Changes to international and European Codes
  • Changes to UK legislation
  • Fit for practice
  • Is there a transition period?
  • What are the key changes that companies and lawyers can expect?
  • What specific next steps or tips do you suggest companies should take to achieve compliance with the new ABPI Code?

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: On 1 July 2021, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry’s (ABPI) Code of Practice for the Pharmaceutical Industry 2021 (ABPI Code) took effect, replacing the 2019 Code of Practice and introducing ‘the first major overhaul in three decades’. As an expert in the ABPI Code of Practice and consultant at Jayne Packham Consultancy, Jayne Packham provides insight on the impact of the ABPI Code restructuring. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

