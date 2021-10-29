LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
ABLI’s Playbook on China’s corporate restructuring tools and their cross-border implications

Published on: 29 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We take a look at the Asian Business Law Institute’s recent webinar on cross-border insolvency and recognition issues in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Singapore, and the Southeast Asian region generally. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

