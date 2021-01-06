Sign-in Help
Ability to order specific disclosure under the Disclosure Pilot Scheme (Revenue and Customs v IGE USA Investments Ltd)

Published on: 06 January 2021
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • Ability to order specific disclosure under the Disclosure Pilot Scheme (Revenue and Customs v IGE USA Investments Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Under the Disclosure Pilot Scheme (DPS) found in CPR PD 51U, parties to litigation in the Business and Property Courts must disclose with their statements of case their initial disclosure (key documents relied on or referred to in their statement of case). They may later apply for an order for more extensive disclosure. Different models are available for this stage, known as extended disclosure. In those cases, to make the process more efficient, the litigants are required first to agree a list of issues for disclosure. There have been a few decisions about the requirements of the DPS since it began in January 2019. In this latest one, a Deputy Judge reversed the outcome before a Deputy Master who had decided that, without a list of issues for disclosure, he could not order any specific disclosure. This judgment holds that finding to be erroneous. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer and legal trainer.

