AAA issues amended Commercial Arbitration Rules

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Effective 1 September 2022, the American Arbitration Association (AAA) has updated its Commercial Rules and Mediation Procedures (2022 AAA Commercial Rules), concluding a two-year internal review. The amendments provide greater procedural discretion to arbitrators, further streamline expedited arbitrations, change the amount-in-controversy requirements for certain arbitration paths, and provide express confidentiality protections, among other things. Virginia Bell Flynn, partner, Chad Fuller, partner, Amanda Genovese, partner, Michael Lacy, partner, Tina Safi Felahi, associate, and Sarah Siu, associate at Troutman Pepper provide an overview of the changes. or to read the full analysis.