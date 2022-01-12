AA 1996, s 67 jurisdiction challenge—commencing two arbitrations in a single notice (LLC Agronefteprodukt v Ameropa AG)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Sir William Blair (sitting as a judge of the High Court in the Commercial Court) refused the Russian claimant company’s substantive jurisdiction challenge, made under section 67 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996), to an award issued in favour of the defendant Swiss company by a Gafta First Tier Tribunal and upheld by a Gafta Board of Appeal. While this case concerned yet another unsuccessful AA 1996, s 67 challenge, the judgment is of note to arbitral users as it considered whether a single notice of arbitration had validly commenced arbitrations under two contracts. It is a salient reminder for parties who have disputes under multiple contracts to carefully check the prescribed arbitral rules to see whether a composite notice for a single arbitration can be served on the respondent or, in the case of certain institutional arbitrations, a composite request for arbitration can be filed with the institution, or whether notice of a separate arbitration under each contract is required and, if so, how it should be drafted. Written by Mark Davison, Head of International Arbitration, and Jessica Burt, Food and Agricultural Law specialist, at Mills & Reeve LLP. or to read the full analysis.