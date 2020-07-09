Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

A UK rebound? The next steps to help the UK move beyond coronavirus (COVID-19) over the summer months

A UK rebound? The next steps to help the UK move beyond coronavirus (COVID-19) over the summer months
Published on: 09 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A UK rebound? The next steps to help the UK move beyond coronavirus (COVID-19) over the summer months

Article summary

Tax analysis: Gerald Montagu, counsel at Gide Loyrette Nouel, discusses the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak’s summer economic update 2020. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More