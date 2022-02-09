A three-stage approach to statements of case/witness evidence (Ali v Dinc)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, the Court of Appeal considered the matters a judge is entitled to take into account in reaching their decision. The court held that a judge is entitled to reach their decision on the basis of any fact alleged by either party, even if the combination of accepted facts leads to a conclusion beyond the scope of the statements of case, and even if such a conclusion had been expressly disavowed in cross-examination. A judge is required to adopt a pragmatic approach in line with the overriding objective, with the key question for the court being whether that would cause prejudice to the unsuccessful party such that it would be contrary to the interests of justice. In the process, the Court of Appeal set out a three-stage approach in such cases and identified factors which would be relevant on the issue of prejudice. Written by Jian Jun Liew, barrister at New Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.