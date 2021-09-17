LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
A tale of too many applications (Desporte v Bull)

Published on: 17 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A tale of too many applications (Desporte v Bull)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Libel claim
  • ECRO claim
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: The substantive claim in Bull v Desporte garnered attention due to the background facts as well as the claim relating to misuse of private information. The present judgment relates to subsequent applications made by Mr Bull as a result of meritless counterclaims brought by the defendant, Ms Desporte. The court granted Mr Bull’s applications and therefore struck out Ms Desporte’s libel claim and made an extended civil restraint order (ECRO). Written by John Benjamin, partner, and Edward Pickard and Oliver Kent, associates, of Duane Morris. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

