A tale of too many applications (Desporte v Bull)

Article summary

TMT analysis: The substantive claim in Bull v Desporte garnered attention due to the background facts as well as the claim relating to misuse of private information. The present judgment relates to subsequent applications made by Mr Bull as a result of meritless counterclaims brought by the defendant, Ms Desporte. The court granted Mr Bull’s applications and therefore struck out Ms Desporte’s libel claim and made an extended civil restraint order (ECRO). Written by John Benjamin, partner, and Edward Pickard and Oliver Kent, associates, of Duane Morris. or to read the full analysis.