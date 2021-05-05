A strict approach to vesting orders over land (Lizzium Ltd v Crown Estate Commissioners)

Article summary

Property analysis: The court adopted a strict approach when interpreting the scope of the power to make vesting orders under section 181 of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925). It held that the power is only available to those who had a legal right or entitlement to land as at the date of a company’s dissolution. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or to read the full analysis.