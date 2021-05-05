Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Enforcing security and property insolvency / Disclaimer, dissolution and bona vacantia

Legal News

A strict approach to vesting orders over land (Lizzium Ltd v Crown Estate Commissioners)

A strict approach to vesting orders over land (Lizzium Ltd v Crown Estate Commissioners)
Published on: 05 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A strict approach to vesting orders over land (Lizzium Ltd v Crown Estate Commissioners)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Property analysis: The court adopted a strict approach when interpreting the scope of the power to make vesting orders under section 181 of the Law of Property Act 1925 (LPA 1925). It held that the power is only available to those who had a legal right or entitlement to land as at the date of a company’s dissolution. Written by Oberon Kwok, barrister at Selborne Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More