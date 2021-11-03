LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Family / International / Children

Legal News

A stern reminder of good practice in 1980 Hague Convention cases (EX v LS)

Published on: 03 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Family analysis: In a forthright judgment, Mr Justice Mostyn set out good practice in respect of 1980 Hague Convention applications, especially relating to oral evidence and without notice (ex parte) applications. Those points (and the potential consequences) constitute a ‘must read’ for all practitioners working in this field. Separately, the judge analysed what is meant by ‘settled’ and ‘now’, both in the context of the settlement defence under Article 12 of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction (1980 Hague Convention) and in doing so, considered and disagreed with the existing jurisprudence. On the facts of the case, Mostyn J dismissed the father’s application for summary return to Latvia, finding that the mother made out both of her first two defences of settlement and children’s objections. Given that, the judge declined to adjudicate the mother’s further defences of consent and acquiescence and grave risk of harm and intolerability. Alex Laing, barrister, Coram Chambers, examines the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

