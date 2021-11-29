A stealthy trade mark acquisition successfully holds off an application for summary judgment (ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach—STEALTH)

IP analysis: This hearing concerned the claimant’s application for summary judgment in a trade mark infringement claim, and the defendants’ application for permission to amend their defence and counterclaim to rely on an earlier trade mark registration that they had acquired after proceedings had commenced. Mr Justice Miles refused the claimant’s application for summary judgment, and partially permitted the defendants’ proposed amendments to their defence and counterclaim. Written by Amanda McDowall, legal director at Lee & Thompson LLP.
