Legal News

A stealthy trade mark acquisition successfully holds off an application for summary judgment (ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach—STEALTH)

Published on: 29 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A stealthy trade mark acquisition successfully holds off an application for summary judgment (ABP Technology v Voyetra Turtle Beach—STEALTH)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Claimant’s application for summary judgment:
  • Defendants’ application to amend pleadings:
  • Was the application to amend late?
  • The defence and counterclaim had no real prospect of success
  • Use of the acquired registration
  • Counterclaims
Article summary

IP analysis: This hearing concerned the claimant’s application for summary judgment in a trade mark infringement claim, and the defendants’ application for permission to amend their defence and counterclaim to rely on an earlier trade mark registration that they had acquired after proceedings had commenced. Mr Justice Miles refused the claimant’s application for summary judgment, and partially permitted the defendants’ proposed amendments to their defence and counterclaim. Written by Amanda McDowall, legal director at Lee & Thompson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

