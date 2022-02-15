A saga ends? VAT treatment of termination fees and compensation payments

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 7 February 2022, HMRC published Revenue & Customs Brief 2 (2022) (the 2022 Brief), its long-awaited updated guidance on early termination fees and compensation payments. This provides welcome clarification on issues such as VAT on dilapidation payments payable by tenants and liquidated damages payable to customers by suppliers, areas of considerable uncertainty in the last couple of years. Daniel Kennedy and Kate Garcia, of Shoosmiths LLP, discuss the implications. or to read the full analysis.