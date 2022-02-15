LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

A saga ends? VAT treatment of termination fees and compensation payments

Published on: 15 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A saga ends? VAT treatment of termination fees and compensation payments
  • How did we get here?
  • Where are we now?
  • When does the new guidance take effect?
  • Does this affect the VAT treatment of forfeited deposits?
  • Where does this leave us?

Article summary

Tax analysis: On 7 February 2022, HMRC published Revenue & Customs Brief 2 (2022) (the 2022 Brief), its long-awaited updated guidance on early termination fees and compensation payments. This provides welcome clarification on issues such as VAT on dilapidation payments payable by tenants and liquidated damages payable to customers by suppliers, areas of considerable uncertainty in the last couple of years. Daniel Kennedy and Kate Garcia, of Shoosmiths LLP, discuss the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

