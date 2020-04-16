Sign-in Help
A rock and a hard place—defendants to provide confidential disclosure or forfeit the claim (Byers and others v Samba Financial Group)

Published on: 16 April 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Dispute Resolution analysis: In a case concerning disclosure that was in part subject to the permission by the Saudi banking regulator (SAMA), serious and deliberate breach of the disclosure order deprived a recidivist defendant of their opportunity to defend the claim on most issues. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Anastasia Tropsha, trainee solicitor, at PCB Litigation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

