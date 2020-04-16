- A rock and a hard place—defendants to provide confidential disclosure or forfeit the claim (Byers and others v Samba Financial Group)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: In a case concerning disclosure that was in part subject to the permission by the Saudi banking regulator (SAMA), serious and deliberate breach of the disclosure order deprived a recidivist defendant of their opportunity to defend the claim on most issues. Written by Natalie Todd, partner, and Anastasia Tropsha, trainee solicitor, at PCB Litigation.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.