A review of UK’s proposal to extend EU securitisation rules

Law360, London: EU simple, transparent and standardised (STS) securitisations may be recognised as STS for the purposes of the UK Securitisation Regulation if they are designated as STS under the EU Securitisation Regulation regime before the end of 2022.
