LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Bank reform and financial stability

Legal News

A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
  • Background
  • Eventual Revocation of Retained EU law
  • Affected Retained EU law
  • Amendments to the UK MiFID
  • Stablecoins and Distributed Ledger Technology—DLT
  • Financial Market Infrastructure: Piloting Powers
  • Critical Third Parties
  • Financial Promotions
  • Designated Activities Regime

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Tim Cant, partner, David Capps, senior consultant, and Bisola Williams, legal expertise manager from Ashurst, and Adam Jamieson, partner, contributing, review the UK’s Financial Services and Markets Bill 2022–23 (FSMB) was introduced to Parliament and has had its first reading in the House of Commons. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More