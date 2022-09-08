- A review of the new UK Financial Services and Markets Bill
- Background
- Eventual Revocation of Retained EU law
- Affected Retained EU law
- Amendments to the UK MiFID
- Stablecoins and Distributed Ledger Technology—DLT
- Financial Market Infrastructure: Piloting Powers
- Critical Third Parties
- Financial Promotions
- Designated Activities Regime
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: Tim Cant, partner, David Capps, senior consultant, and Bisola Williams, legal expertise manager from Ashurst, and Adam Jamieson, partner, contributing, review the UK’s Financial Services and Markets Bill 2022–23 (FSMB) was introduced to Parliament and has had its first reading in the House of Commons.
