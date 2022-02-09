LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Corporate Crime / Consumer protection and cartels / Consumer protection offences

Legal News

A primer on UK’s new investment screening regime

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: Law360
  • A primer on UK’s new investment screening regime
  • Mandatory notification regime
  • Trigger events
  • Qualifying entities
  • Strategic sectors
  • Notifiable acquisitions must be notified
  • Call-in power and voluntary notification regime
  • Assessing whether a transaction may be called in
  • Voluntary notifications
  • Impact on transaction timetable
    • More...

Article summary

Law360: The UK's National Security and Investment Act 2021 (NSIA 2021) came into force on 4 January 2022 bringing in a new national screening regime that will afford the UK government greater oversight and control over transactions that may give rise to a national security risk. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

