Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

A personalised approach—local authorities and religious observances (Re IH (Observance of Muslim Practice))

Published on: 06 July 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A personalised approach—local authorities and religious observances (Re IH (Observance of Muslim Practice))
  • Original news
  • What are the statutory duties or other obligations imposed on LAs to support those lacking in capacity accommodated in LA accommodation adhere to religious observances?
  • How far they should go in understanding what the relevant requirements are, and taking family views into account?
  • What are the common issues, pitfalls and difficulties?
  • What should LA lawyers take note of and what should they advise their clients? Do you have any best practice tips?
  • Are there any trends developing in this area? What are your predictions for the future?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Baljit Basra and Olwen Dutton, partners at Anthony Collins Solicitors LLP, outline the recent local government case, Re IH (Observance of Muslim Practice) explaining the wider duties and obligations of local authorities (LAs) when it comes to supporting those lacking in capacity who are housed in LA accommodation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

