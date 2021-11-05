A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis (Bennett v MiTAC Europe Ltd)

Employment analysis: A person is disabled from the date that they have cancer and not just from the date on which their diagnosis is pronounced. Hence, if a person has cancer, and the employer has actual or deemed knowledge of that, disability and knowledge can be established before a medical diagnosis has been obtained, according to the EAT.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,
Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1) offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2) an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3) administering an oath etc
Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of
Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)
0330 161 1234