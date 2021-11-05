LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)

Legal News

A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis (Bennett v MiTAC Europe Ltd)

Published on: 05 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A person is disabled from date they have cancer not just from date of diagnosis (Bennett v MiTAC Europe Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A person is disabled from the date that they have cancer and not just from the date on which their diagnosis is pronounced. Hence, if a person has cancer, and the employer has actual or deemed knowledge of that, disability and knowledge can be established before a medical diagnosis has been obtained, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More