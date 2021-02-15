Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Practice, procedure and settlement / Employment Appeal Tribunal

Legal News

A Notice of Appeal may appeal both original and reconsideration judgments (Dafiaghor-Olomu v Community Integrated Care)

A Notice of Appeal may appeal both original and reconsideration judgments (Dafiaghor-Olomu v Community Integrated Care)
Published on: 15 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A Notice of Appeal may appeal both original and reconsideration judgments (Dafiaghor-Olomu v Community Integrated Care)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts and decisions
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: A single Notice of Appeal may include appeals against both an original judgment and a reconsideration judgment provided that the appeals follow from a single hearing, the second order appealed against is in effect an iteration of the first, the Notice of Appeal makes it clear that it is a combined appeal against both the original order and the reconsideration order, and they are both brought within the respective time limits, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the deceived for the Fraud Act 2006

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More