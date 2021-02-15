A Notice of Appeal may appeal both original and reconsideration judgments (Dafiaghor-Olomu v Community Integrated Care)

Article summary

Employment analysis: A single Notice of Appeal may include appeals against both an original judgment and a reconsideration judgment provided that the appeals follow from a single hearing, the second order appealed against is in effect an iteration of the first, the Notice of Appeal makes it clear that it is a combined appeal against both the original order and the reconsideration order, and they are both brought within the respective time limits, according to the EAT. or to read the full analysis.