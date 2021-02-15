- A Notice of Appeal may appeal both original and reconsideration judgments (Dafiaghor-Olomu v Community Integrated Care)
- What are the practical implications of this judgment?
- What is the relevant background?
- Background law
- Background facts and decisions
- What did the EAT decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Employment analysis: A single Notice of Appeal may include appeals against both an original judgment and a reconsideration judgment provided that the appeals follow from a single hearing, the second order appealed against is in effect an iteration of the first, the Notice of Appeal makes it clear that it is a combined appeal against both the original order and the reconsideration order, and they are both brought within the respective time limits, according to the EAT.
