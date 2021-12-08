A more nuanced and flexible justification test: indirect discrimination in coronavirus (COVID-19) Self-Employed Support Scheme found justified (R (The Motherhood Plan) v Her Majesty’s Treasury)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: When determining whether indirect discrimination is justified, the Court of Appeal applied a new judgment from the Supreme Court that set forth a more nuanced and flexible approach reflecting European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) decisions. The court found that the first version of the Self-Employed Support Scheme created during the initial pandemic lockdown indirectly discriminated against women who had taken maternity or pregnancy leave in the three years prior to the coronavirus pandemic under Article 14 ECHR, read with Article 1 of the First Protocol. It then agreed with the lower court that the discrimination was justified even under a more nuanced approach that reflected current law. The situation that led to the discriminatory scheme that was justified as achieving a legitimate aim may never again exist, but the Court of Appeals’ approach will apply to future policies and practices that are determined to indirectly discriminate. Written by Laura F Redman, pupil barrister at Cloister Chambers who has come to the Bar after 20 years as a strategic civil rights and social justice lawyer in the US. or to read the full analysis.