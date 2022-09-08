LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Family / Court of Protection / Decision making in respect of health and welfare

Legal News

A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This serious medical treatment case concerned BG, a 19-year-old woman diagnosed with several disorders including mixed anxiety and depression, mixed personality disorder, and anorexia nervosa. BG was being fed by nasogastric tube under restraint twice a day. She expressed a strong and fixed desire to be allowed to die at home by withdrawal of nutrition. BG’s parents supported her desire for treatment to end. The Mental Health Trust treating BG (‘the Trust’) considered that no further treatment could alleviate the effects of her various disorders. An independent expert agreed with this conclusion. The court determined that it was lawful and in BG’s interests for treatment to be withdrawn with the inevitable consequence that BG would die. Written by Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss application

Guide to using the Lexis®PSL Employment Schedule of Loss applicationThe automated unfair dismissal schedule of loss is designed to make the preparation of a schedule more efficient, accurate and also easier to update. It:•can be used to create a schedule for a claimant or a counter-schedule for a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More