A Mental Health NHS Trust v BG

Private Client analysis: This serious medical treatment case concerned BG, a 19-year-old woman diagnosed with several disorders including mixed anxiety and depression, mixed personality disorder, and anorexia nervosa. BG was being fed by nasogastric tube under restraint twice a day. She expressed a strong and fixed desire to be allowed to die at home by withdrawal of nutrition. BG’s parents supported her desire for treatment to end. The Mental Health Trust treating BG (‘the Trust’) considered that no further treatment could alleviate the effects of her various disorders. An independent expert agreed with this conclusion. The court determined that it was lawful and in BG’s interests for treatment to be withdrawn with the inevitable consequence that BG would die. Written by Carin Hunt, barrister at Outer Temple Chambers. or to read the full analysis.