A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit

Published on: 27 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
  • A look at UK’s divergence priorities after Brexit
  • Background
  • Policy of the UK government, FCA and BoE
  • Fintech and crypto-assets
  • Artificial intelligence (AI)
  • Policy of the UK courts/judiciary
  • Electronic and online systems
  • Crypto-assets and smart contracts
  • The digital dispute resolution rules
  • The future

Article summary

Law360, London: The UK’s post-Brexit policy has been to focus divergence from the EU on those sectors where the UK has a competitive advantage. This is particularly so in the financial services sector, where the government, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Bank of England (BoE) have focused on fostering technology and innovation. This article by Ian Hargreaves, partner, Thomas Reilly, senior advisor and Alan Kenny, associate at Covington & Burling LLP, discusses a few of the many steps being taken in the UK by the government, regulators, judiciary and the courts to foster technology and innovation, and assesses how this may develop in the future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

