A little help from my friends? New measures on assistance in the collection of UK taxes in Guernsey and the Isle of Man

Article summary

Private Client analysis: New year, new rules. From 1 January 2022, provisions in the UK’s double tax agreements (DTAs) with Guernsey and the Isle of Man on the mutual enforcement and collection of taxes come into force. In practical terms, this means that UK tax will from now on generally be enforceable in Guernsey and the Isle of Man (and vice versa). This is an important development for individual taxpayers, trust companies and other professional services providers alike and is indicative of a broader change underway in cross-jurisdictional enforcement of taxes. Written by Hugh Gunson and Guy Bud of Charles Russell Speechlys. or to read the full analysis.