A lesson on limitation periods—HSBC defeats ECU foreign exchange market manipulation claim (ECU Group plc v HSBC Bank UK plc)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This decision in the dispute between ECU Group plc (ECU) and HSBC (HSBC) highlights the importance of limitation periods and the law of causation in foreign exchange (forex) market claims. The Commercial Court decided that the proceedings brought by ECU against HSBC alleging manipulation of forex markets between 2004 and 2006 were barred by the limitation period. Additionally, the court held that HSBC’s actions did not directly cause any loss to ECU because ordinary market movements would have triggered the stop-loss orders. Clive Zietman, Head of Commercial Litigation, and Natalie Osafo, senior associate, review the court’s decision. or to read the full analysis.