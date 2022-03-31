A landmark UK enforcement case for crypto-assets

Article summary

Law360, London: When HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) seized so-called nonfungible tokens from three people under investigation for value-added tax fraud a few weeks ago, it marked what is understood to be the first seizure of crypto-assets by a UK law enforcement agency. It promises to be the first of many—both for HMRC in its investigation of suspected tax fraud and for UK law enforcement generally. or to read the full analysis.