A Highway Code for the future—visionary changes or increased risks?

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: On 29 January 2022, the Highway Code is being updated with changes including the introduction of a hierarchy of road users. Highway specialists Peter Allchorne, Caroline Hall and Michael McCabe of DAC Beachcroft consider the new and updated rules and the extent to which the changes impact the law in relation to road traffic accident claims. The growing popularity of e-scooters and the impending arrival of automated vehicles means that another revision of the Highway Code in the near future seems inevitable. or to read the full analysis.