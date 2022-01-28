LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

A Highway Code for the future—visionary changes or increased risks?

Published on: 28 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A Highway Code for the future—visionary changes or increased risks?
  • Original news
  • Code read?
  • A hierarchy of road users
  • The Highway Code and accident liability
  • Cause & effect

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: On 29 January 2022, the Highway Code is being updated with changes including the introduction of a hierarchy of road users. Highway specialists Peter Allchorne, Caroline Hall and Michael McCabe of DAC Beachcroft consider the new and updated rules and the extent to which the changes impact the law in relation to road traffic accident claims. The growing popularity of e-scooters and the impending arrival of automated vehicles means that another revision of the Highway Code in the near future seems inevitable. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

