- A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- Are there wider implications for practitioners dealing with non-medical treatment children proceedings?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
Article summary
Family analysis: The issue in Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X involved a challenge to the ‘conventional wisdom’ that no child has an absolute right to refuse medical treatment, even if the child is Gillick competent or, having reached the age of 16, is presumed to be Gillick competent pursuant to section 8 of the Family Law Reform Act 1969 (FLRA 1969), and whether the court, in the exercise of its inherent parens patriae or wardship jurisdiction, can overrule that decision in an appropriate case. The challenge was unsuccessful and the court held that Re R (A Minor) (Wardship: Consent to Treatment) and Re W (A Minor) (Medical Treatment: Courts Jurisdiction) remain good law. Claire Watson, barrister, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers considers the implications of this decision.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.