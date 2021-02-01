Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Private children / Fundamental principles

Legal News

A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)

A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
Published on: 01 February 2021
Updated on: 01 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A Gillick competent minor’s refusal to consent to medical treatment is not determinative (Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Are there wider implications for practitioners dealing with non-medical treatment children proceedings?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: The issue in Re X (a child) (No 2) An NHS Trust v X involved a challenge to the ‘conventional wisdom’ that no child has an absolute right to refuse medical treatment, even if the child is Gillick competent or, having reached the age of 16, is presumed to be Gillick competent pursuant to section 8 of the Family Law Reform Act 1969 (FLRA 1969), and whether the court, in the exercise of its inherent parens patriae or wardship jurisdiction, can overrule that decision in an appropriate case. The challenge was unsuccessful and the court held that Re R (A Minor) (Wardship: Consent to Treatment) and Re W (A Minor) (Medical Treatment: Courts Jurisdiction) remain good law. Claire Watson, barrister, at Serjeants’ Inn Chambers considers the implications of this decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
5 Practice notes
View More