A further retreat from the inexorable march of vicarious liability in abuse claims and a first look at the abolition of limitation periods in abuse claims under Scottish legislation (JXJ v The De La Salle Brothers)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: The court was asked to determine two distinct and novel issues arising in a historical childhood sexual abuse claim. First, in what circumstances will a claim be defeated on limitation grounds where the applicable legislation is the Limitation (Childhood Abuse) (Scotland) Act 2017(L(CA)(S)A 2017), an Act of the Scottish Parliament providing that the normal limitation period for a personal injury claim does not apply if the injury is attributable to childhood physical or sexual abuse? Second, did the finding in Catholic Child Welfare Society v Various Claimants (that the defendant religious order was jointly vicariously liable, along with the board of managers that ran a De La Salle school, for members of the order who committed assaults while employed at the school) extend to make the order vicariously liable for the tortious conduct of lay members of staff employed at the school? The judge held that the defendant (who bore the burden) had proved that it was not possible to have a fair hearing and that the court would therefore not allow the action to proceed. Notwithstanding the degree of control the order exerted over various aspects of the school, the vicarious liability of the order did not extent to the conduct of non-members. Written by Steven Ford QC of 7 Bedford Row. or to read the full analysis.