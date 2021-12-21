A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd and others v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In this Judicial Review it was held that reference to the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994) was both erroneous and unnecessary. The power of a justice of the peace to issue a warrant arises from the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA 2015), and not TMA 1994. The question posed was as to the effect of that heading, on the proper construction of the warrants, then whether the warrants were lawful. The court held that they were lawful stating, ‘The warrants issued by DDJ Lowe did not claim on their face to have been issued under a power granted by the 1994 Act. They claimed on their face to have been issued, and they were in fact issued, in connection with or for the purposes of that Act’. So, while it would have been good practice to state that the source of the power to issue to the warrant, their failure to do so does not mean they were unlawful. Written by Kelly Cyples, barrister at 23ES Chambers (Manchseter). or to read the full analysis.