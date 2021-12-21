LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Investigating criminal conduct / Searches

Legal News

A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd and others v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)

Published on: 21 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • A failure to refer to the legislative power to issue a warrant will not render it unlawful (Proimage Ltd and others v Lancashire Magistrates’ Court at Blackburn)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: In this Judicial Review it was held that reference to the Trade Marks Act 1994 (TMA 1994) was both erroneous and unnecessary. The power of a justice of the peace to issue a warrant arises from the Consumer Rights Act 2015 (CRA 2015), and not TMA 1994. The question posed was as to the effect of that heading, on the proper construction of the warrants, then whether the warrants were lawful. The court held that they were lawful stating, ‘The warrants issued by DDJ Lowe did not claim on their face to have been issued under a power granted by the 1994 Act. They claimed on their face to have been issued, and they were in fact issued, in connection with or for the purposes of that Act’. So, while it would have been good practice to state that the source of the power to issue to the warrant, their failure to do so does not mean they were unlawful. Written by Kelly Cyples, barrister at 23ES Chambers (Manchseter). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As